Capt Amarinder Singh meets PM Modi; discusses Punjab issues

Chandigarh, August 30
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
He took to Twitter to share that he discussed with the PM various issues related to Punjab and resolved to work together for safety and security of the state and the country.
Had a warm meeting with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 30, 2022
Discussed various issues related to Punjab and resolved to work together for safety and security of the State and the Country, which has and will always remain of paramount concern to both of us. pic.twitter.com/vLNb1cDTmI
Singh wrote: “Had a warm meeting with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Discussed various issues related to Punjab and resolved to work together for safety and security of the State and the Country, which has and will always remain of paramount concern to both of us.”
