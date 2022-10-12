Street lights scam: Capt Amarinder Singh's ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu denied pre-arrest bail

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 11

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajit Atri today dismissed the anticipatory bail application moved by Capt Sandeep Sandhu, former OSD to former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, in the alleged Rs 65-lakh Sidhwan Bet street lights scam.

Dismissing the bail plea, the court observed that the allegations against the applicant were serious in nature and nothing was on file to infer any reason for false implication of the applicant. Hence, the custodial interrogation of the applicant was required for a proper investigation into the case.

The Vigilance Bureau had claimed that Sandhu had influenced the deal of buying the street lights at more than double the rate and he allegedly received financial benefits to the tune of several lakhs.

Sandhu’s lawyer had pleaded before the court that the he was not even named in the FIR.

Moreover, co-accused Satwinder Singh Kang, BDPO, had made the payment to M/s Amar Electrical Enterprises on May 13, 2022, when the new government came into power in the state.

#capt amarinder singh #Capt Sandeep Sandhu