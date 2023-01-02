 Captured 22 drones, seized 316 kg of heroin & 67 weapons, says border force : The Tribune India

Captured 22 drones, seized 316 kg of heroin & 67 weapons, says border force

Chandigarh, January 1

The Punjab Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) detected and captured 22 drones, seized 316.988 kg of heroin, 67 weapons, 850 rounds of ammunition, besides shooting two Pakistani intruders and apprehending 23 Pakistan nationals in different incidents during 2022.

In addition, the BSF handed over nine Pakistani nationals, who had inadvertently crossed the International Border, to the Pakistan Rangers, according to a statement issued by the BSF yesterday.

The Punjab Frontier is responsible for guarding the 553-km-long tough and challenging Indo-Pakistan International Border that the state shares with Pakistan. Several stretches of the border are vulnerable to smuggling, infiltration and inclement weather.

On the occasion of 58th raising day of the BSF, for the first time in its history, the parade was organised in the holy city of Amritsar in Punjab, where Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai took the salute.

The BSF, a border-guarding force, also looks after the populace residing in the border areas and their well-being. It conducts various civic action programmes, including free medical camps, skill development training, sports tournaments and cultural activities, besides helping the needy.

To assist border farmers and for the speedy disposal of their problems, meetings with the farmers are held regularly by company commanders, battalion commandants and deputy inspectors general during which issues are resolved on the spot.

During 2022, the BSF organised many events under the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, such as Seema Prahari IOCL Marathon and BSF Marathon-2022.

The International Day of Yoga, the BSF Janbaz Motorcycle show at Jalandhar and Ludhiana and the BSF Seema Bhawani Motorcycle Rally from Attari to Kewadia were conducted. Various awareness drives such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Har Ghar Tiranga were organised in Jalandhar and all sectors and units up to the border outpost level.

A pension adalat for the redressal of pension-related grievances of BSF pensioners and a rozgar mela were also held in Jalandhar. Besides, many initiatives were taken to improve the basic infrastructure at the grassroots level to extend maximum facilities to jawans in the Punjab Frontier, the statement said.

  The Punjab Frontier of the BSF is responsible for guarding the 553-km-long tough and challenging Indo-Pakistan International Border that the state shares with Pakistan
  Several stretches of the border are vulnerable to smuggling, infiltration and inclement weather

