DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Car catches fire on Phagwara–Jalandhar GT Road flyover, family escapes unhurt

Car catches fire on Phagwara–Jalandhar GT Road flyover, family escapes unhurt

The vehicle was completely gutted before the fire brigade could bring the blaze under control

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:15 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Advertisement

Panic spread on the Phagwara–Jalandhar GT Road on Sunday when a moving car suddenly caught fire on the flyover, turning into a ball of flames within minutes.

Advertisement

The vehicle was completely gutted before the fire brigade could bring the blaze under control.

Advertisement

Fire Officer Nitin Shingari said the department received an alert about a car fire on the Phagwara flyover, after which a team was immediately dispatched to the spot. According to initial information, a family travelling from Khanna to Jalandhar noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle while crossing the flyover. Moments later, the car burst into flames.

Advertisement

The occupants managed to jump out in time, narrowly escaping what could have been a major tragedy. All family members are safe, officials confirmed.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after reaching the scene, but the car had already been completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts