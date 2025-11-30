Car catches fire on Phagwara–Jalandhar GT Road flyover, family escapes unhurt

Panic spread on the Phagwara–Jalandhar GT Road on Sunday when a moving car suddenly caught fire on the flyover, turning into a ball of flames within minutes.

The vehicle was completely gutted before the fire brigade could bring the blaze under control.

Fire Officer Nitin Shingari said the department received an alert about a car fire on the Phagwara flyover, after which a team was immediately dispatched to the spot. According to initial information, a family travelling from Khanna to Jalandhar noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle while crossing the flyover. Moments later, the car burst into flames.

The occupants managed to jump out in time, narrowly escaping what could have been a major tragedy. All family members are safe, officials confirmed.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after reaching the scene, but the car had already been completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.