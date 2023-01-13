Car driver tries to run home guard jawan over in Punjab's Moga

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, January 13

In a shocking incident, a car driver tried to run a home guard jawan posted with the traffic police over in Moga town, police said.

The incident took place on the Akalsar road when the cops asked the driver to remove his car parked on the wrong side.

The driver tried to run away from the spot.

Home guard jawan Jagtar Singh tried to stop him and was dragged by the car. Jagtar managed to jump onto the bonnet and his colleagues saved his life.

The jawan was rushed to the district hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Preliminary probe showed that the driver only tried to drag the jawan but also used foul language.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Jagtar said when he asked the man to remove the car he tried to run him over. He said he tried to save his life by jumping on to the bonnet of the car.

The police are looking for the car driver and are yet to register a case.

