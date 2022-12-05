Car falls into canal

Our Correspondent

Abohar: A car fell into Gang Canal near Hanatpura village when Vinod Jat, the driver, reportedly lost control of the vehicle. He managed to swim out after breaking a window of the vehicle. The car was pulled out with the help of a crane. Vinod, in a state of shock, was not able to tell whether there were any other occupants in the car. OC

Man ends life by drowning

Sangrur: After facing humiliation by wife and in-laws, a Longowal resident reportedly ended his life by jumping in canal. “We have registered a case against Simranjit Kaur, wife of deceased Jasvir Singh, her brother Ravinder Singh and another relative. The body was recovered from a canal near Sahoke village on Saturday and we are conducting further investigations,” said ASI Najar Singh. TNS

One held with 30-gm heroin

Muktsar: The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man in possession of 30-gm heroin on the Malout-Bathinda bypass road. The suspect has been identified as Shampy of Balluana village in Jalalabad sub-division of Fazilka district. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against him. TNS

Advocate’s body recovered

Abohar: The body of Chander Shekhar Sharma (45), an advocate, who had recently gone missing from his hometown of Ferozepur was recovered from Gang Canal near the Sulemanki headworks on Saturday. The police said the body was handed over to Satish Sharma, father of the deceased. OC

Man shoots cousin

Abohar: A man in Chak 21-NDR village near Hanumangarh on Saturday shot his cousin brother after a quarrel over an ongoing land dispute. SHO Shalu Bishnoi said Amarjit shot his cousin Suraj Bhan in his head. He was taken to a hospital by his family. Amarjit was recently released on bail in an attempt to murder case when he tried to run over his sister-in-law with a tractor.

