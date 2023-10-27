Car falls off 'unsafe' bridge into Sangrur drain, two injured

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 26

A car fell into a drain on Wednesday night when it was trying to negotiate a turn on a bridge on the Sunam-Sangrur road.

Commuters on the road are forced to take a longer route for the past three months as the bridge on this dirty water drain has been declared unsafe and closed to traffic.

Some take the longer route, but the majority continue to use the “unsafe” bridge despite its closure with big stones. Last night, a car fell into the drain after it hit a big stone. “Two youngsters in the car suffered serious injuries. Accidents keep happening here repeatedly, but the authorities are in a deep slumber,” said Surjit Singh, a resident of Chathe Nakte village.

As bridge is on the main road, being used by vehicles coming from Sangrur, Ludhiana and Mansa, it sees heavy traffic. Some persons have dragged the big stones to one side of the bridge and the remaining portion of the bridge is being used for vehicular movement.

“Area residents have met senior authorities many times. Officials say work will start in some time, but on the ground, there is no development,” said Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Sunam.

The longer alternative is a small road, located on the embankment of the drain, and it is 3-4 km longer. But it is “unsafe”. “During the night, the longer route is unsafe as there is no lighting. Some days back, some miscreants tried to stop my car,” said Jaswinder Singh, another area resident.

SDO PWD Lovejit Singh of Sunam said that state government has approved the reconstruction of the bridge. “We have started the process to reconstruct the unsafe bridge. Residents should avoid using it,” he said.

#Sangrur