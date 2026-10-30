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Home / Punjab / Car of Khalistan referendum activist set on fire in Surrey; Nijjar associate’s bus defaced

Car of Khalistan referendum activist set on fire in Surrey; Nijjar associate’s bus defaced

Police probe arson hours after pro-Khalistan rally; no motive established

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:14 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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A bus linked to “Team Shaheed Nijjar” was also spray-painted in the same attack. Video grab/X/@redfmvancouver
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A car belonging to Narinder Singh Randhawa, a Surrey-based Khalistan referendum activist and associate of slain separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was set on fire outside his home in British Columbia, Canada, late on Wednesday night.

A bus linked to “Team Shaheed Nijjar” was also spray-painted in the same attack.

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Team Shaheed Nihhar is associated with Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was born on October 11, 1977, in Bhar Singh Pura village in Jalandhar, Punjab. He was shot dead in Surrey in on June 18, 2023. Canadian authorities and the FBI have linked the killing to the involvement of Indian intelligence agents and members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang network.

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The Surrey Police Service said officers were called to the 14500 block of 91 Avenue at 11.45 pm and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with firefighters already at work. Investigators believe the suspect fled on foot.

Police said no motive had been established and appealed to residents to share surveillance footage recorded from 11 pm to midnight. The case is being investigated by major crime investigators.

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The incident took place hours after a pro-Khalistan rally in the area. Randhawa is a known organiser of such rallies and, according to Canadian media reports, was served a “Duty to Warn” notice in April, alerting him of an imminent threat to his life.

Police issue such notices when they have credible information indicating that an individual’s life may be in danger.

The police have not linked the arson to the rally or attributed it to any group.

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