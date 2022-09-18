Car parked in Rajasthan, toll deducted in Hry

Abohar, September 17
Technology sometimes acts weirdly. Ask District and Sessions Judge Sanjeev Mago, whose FASTag account was debited at a toll plaza in Haryana, the only problem being his car was parked in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
Mago, who is posted in Hanumangarh, has submitted a complaint to the FASTag company and the department concerned, demanding that they must look into the matter.
On Friday evening, the District and Sessions Judge received a message on his mobile phone that a toll of Rs 145 had been deducted from his FASTag account. The message mentioned that the toll was deducted at Gharaunda, Karnal, Haryana.
Subsequently, the company operating the toll plaza and the department concerned were informed. An investigation had been launched, said sources.
