Car robbery case cracked, 2 held

Car robbery case cracked, 2 held

The police on Sunday claimed to have solved a car robbery case by arresting two persons and recovering a stolen vehicle. Sanjay Grover of Gidderbaha had alleged that the two had forcibly took away his car from his driver. Those...
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 07:08 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
The police on Sunday claimed to have solved a car robbery case by arresting two persons and recovering a stolen vehicle. Sanjay Grover of Gidderbaha had alleged that the two had forcibly took away his car from his driver. Those held were identified as Harmandeep Singh and Jagveer Singh, both residents of Virk Khera village.

Drug peddler’s residence sealed

muktsar: The police on Sunday sealed the residence of a drug-peddler at Daula village here. SP (D) Manmeet Singh said a large number of intoxicating tablets were seized from Harpal Singh last year. He had “constructed the house utilising proceeds of the crime”.

Labourer feared drowned in canal

muktsar: A labourer, engaged in the construction of a bridge over Rajasthan Feeder Canal at Thandewala village here, was feared drowned on Sunday. Divers ate trying to trace Ranjit Singh (28) of Muktsar.

