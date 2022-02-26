Indian students in Ukraine: Car, train — anything to reach border for safe passage

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 25

Amid reports of the Indian Government trying to send flights to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine for evacuation, students from Punjab have started making desperate attempts to reach the borders by catching trains or driving their cars.

Family members of Hemant interact with him from Jalandhar. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh

The students say they are facing an array of problems while attempting to make it to the borders as the trains are running only to some parts of the country. The blocking of highways and shortage of cash, fuel, food, water, etc. were adding to their woes, they say.

Hemant (27), a resident of Islamganj who moved to Ukraine on December 13 last year, is trying hard to reach Ukraine’s border with Poland in the hope of a safe passage to the NATO territory. His younger brother, Darpan, says: “My brother is pursuing a language course in Kyiv. Since the capital city is under attack and there are no direct flights, Hemant and his three other friends are on their way to the Polish border by car.”

As mother Kavita Rani keeps track of Hemant’s movement, Darpan says: “They set off yesterday morning, but are still are on the road as they have had to take U-turns on several routes owing to bombing. This morning, they were an hour’s drive from Lviv (west of the country), when they were asked to move back owing to fresh strikes. Till this evening, they were 100 km from another border base camp. They have not got any place to take rest and are putting up in the car. They are also facing refuelling problems as only a few filling stations are operational. Managing food is yet another issue for them as markets are mostly shut.”

Nitin Arora, another youth from Sangat Singh Nagar here who had gone to Ukraine a few years ago, too is trying to make it to the western border.

“I was in Kharkiv (in northeast) and had been after my Ukrainian agent to bail me out. He took me to his flat in another city before taking me to a railway station. For whole day, we waited for a train to Lviv. We had six packets of biscuits but ate just one to save on supplies. I have just $100 on me and the taxi guys are asking for $300 for a trip to Lviv, 17 hours away. I have no option but to wait for the train,” he says.

