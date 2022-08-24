Carcasses dumped opposite Fazilka Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, August 23

Hundreds of patients who visit the Fazilka Civil Hospital daily have to face harrowing time as the foul stench emanates from lumpy skin disease-infected carcasses thrown at a dumping ground right across the road.

At the time of shifting the hospital to a new building on Senia Road in December 2021, the authorities concerned had assured that the dump yard would be shifted, but no step has been taken in this direction so far.

“Patients and their attendants are being forced to inhale foul stench,” said Sumit, whose mother has been undergoing treatment for hepatitis c at the civil hospital.

“The hospital employees are a worst hit as it gets difficult to breathe, especially when the air flows from the opposite direction,” said a staffer.

Moreover, the entry gate of the hospital on Senia Road has been closed temporarily as more than 10 carcasses were dumped recently at the yard. The situation has turned worst after the outbreak of the LSD.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Vikas Gandhi said they wrote to the MC officials several times, but to no avail.

Mangat Kumar, Executive Officer, Fazilka Municipal Council, said that as of now, there was no proposal to shift the dumping ground. “Will you allow shifting the dump yard near your land or building?” he asked, adding that they would prepare a proposal in this regard.

