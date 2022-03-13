Carcasses of 17 bovines found along highway

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 12

As many as 17 carcasses of slaughtered cattle were found near the railway track along to the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway this morning. On information by a passerby, teams of the Tanda police and Railway Police reached the scene.

Carcasses were found with severed heads. Flesh and skin had been removed. It is suspected the suspects may have dumped these near the railway track, 500 metres from the highway. Some potato sacks were also found, suggesting the carcasses may have been hidden behind these while being ferried.

Members of various Hindu organisations and political parties protested the killings. The Railway Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and started investigation. —