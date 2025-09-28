Case against cop, mining staff for beating Fazilka youth to death

Assistant sub-inspector Balkar Chand, posted as in charge of the Ghubaya police post, and Mining Department employees Dalerdeen Singh and head constable (HC) Amarjeet, posted in Jalalabad, have been booked allegedly for beating a teenaged youth to death in a sand mining case this evening.

Akashdeep (18) of Bhamba Wattu village, in his statement, said he, along with Mangat Singh and Harmesh Singh, had gone to fetch sand on a tractor-trailer for the under-construction house of his relative Sajan Kumar, a resident of Lamochar Kalan village.

On the way, they were intercepted by a Mining Department team of Dalerdeen Singh and HC Amarjeet who, according to Akashdeep, repeatedly demanded bribe from them. But they refused to entertain them, as a result of which both beat them up and took them to the nearby Ghubaya police post.

In the meantime, they summoned Sajan Kumar to the police post. Sajan shot a video of beating of Akashdeep on his mobile phone. At this, an enraged Balkar Chand badly beat him up.