Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, August 22

A case filed by a local advocate, Tarsem Lal, against Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been dismissed by the court of Kulbushan Kumar, Additional Sessions Judge.

On April 11, 2019, Kejriwal tweeted indicating “that PM Narendra Modi had some secret pact with Pakistan.” Following this, Tarsem Lal had filed a complaint against Kejriwal under various Sections of the IPC. However, this was dismissed by Aman Sharma, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, on January 9.

The advocate then filed an appeal against this order in the court of Kulbushan Kumar. The matter was listed for August 19 for arguments and later, the case was adjourned for today.

Today, the judge dismissed the appeal. Kejriwal was represented by advocates Vikrant Mahajan, Maninder Jeet Singh and Mohammad Irshad.

