Case against Akali leader Parambans Singh Bunty Romana political vendetta: Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 6

In a major embarrassment for Punjab, a Mohali court has asserted that a case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Parambans Singh Bunty Romana appeared to be actuated by political vendetta. The court also ruled that the prejudice was not likely to be caused to the prosecution, if the bail was granted to the applicant-accused.

Will move court against cops Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Parambans Singh Bunty Romana on Monday said the party would move court against all police officials who were responsible for filing an “illegal FIR” against him

Romana was seeking bail in a forgery and defamation case registered on October 26 under Sections 468, 469, and 500 of the IPC and the provisions of the Information Technology Act at Mataur police station in Mohali.

The state’s stand in the matter was that a video clip uploaded on YouTube since 2014 was morphed by the applicant-accused and posted on the social media platform for ulterior motive. It was added that the accused-applicant had uploaded the morphed video on X with an intention to harm the Chief Minister’s reputation and gain political mileage

Taking up the matter, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harpreet Kaur asserted the ingredients of Section 468 of the IPC were not fulfilled in the present case. The basic ingredients of cheating offence were also missing in this case.

Singer Kanwar Grewal, whose video was alleged to have been morphed, was nowhere in the picture and admittedly had not joined the investigation. A perusal of the record revealed that the accused was in judicial custody since October 26 and the challan was yet to be presented.

#Mohali #Shiromani Akali Dal