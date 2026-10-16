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Home / Punjab / Case against 35 social media accounts in Punjab, Canada over online posts targeting Mohali-based immigration consultant

Case against 35 social media accounts in Punjab, Canada over online posts targeting Mohali-based immigration consultant

The consultant runs educational institutions and has substantial interests in real estate in Mohali and New Chandigarh

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:10 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Police cyber cell has registered a case against 35 social media accounts, including those linked to Punjabi and Canadian journalists and immigration consultants in Canada and Punjab, for allegedly posting unverified content targeting a Mohali-based immigration consultant. The consultant runs educational institutions and has substantial interests in real estate in Mohali and New Chandigarh.

An FIR (No. 29, dated October 13) has been registered at the Sector 79 cybercrime police station in SAS Nagar under Section 356(2) of the BNS and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

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The complaint was filed by advocate Paras Sharma, representing GB Realty Group. In the FIR, Sharma alleged that unidentified persons had circulated false rumours about the company and its managing director on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms, linking the company to an alleged fraud in Canada.

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Sharma stated in the complaint that the allegations were false and baseless and had been circulated to damage the group’s reputation. He also submitted a list of links to the accounts allegedly sharing the content and sought its removal and the blocking of the accounts.

The police case comes amid developments in Ontario, where the provincial government has referred a matter concerning student financial assistance at private career colleges to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) following a preliminary audit that identified potential systematic irregularities in the funding programme.

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Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn said the province had launched targeted inspections amid growing concerns over the use of the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP). The government subsequently commissioned auditing firm KPMG to conduct a broader review.

Preliminary findings identified concerns involving common ownership structures, links between private career colleges and immigration recruitment services, inadequate student verification processes, and unusually high concentrations of OSAP applications from the same geographical areas.

The province has also notified the Auditor General.

Seven career colleges reportedly received about $385 million in OSAP grants during the 2024-25 academic year.

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