Cases up to year 2000 to be taken up on priority: HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

The High Court has ordered that “cases up to the year 2000” will be taken up on priority.

The High Court has also made it clear that that the cases relating to senior citizens, crime against women, differently abled persons, juveniles and marginalised sections the society will be taken up on a priority basis.

The post-vacation roster released today says priority will also be accorded to cases involving the Prevention of Corruption Act, matters in which proceedings before lower courts were stayed and remand cases from the Supreme Court.

For clearing the backlog, the Chief Justice in the roster has, among other things, assigned all admitted criminal appeals up to year 2013 to Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Alok Jain. According utmost importance to cases involving life and liberty, as many as 23 judges have also been assigned criminal matters. Of the total, no less than 15 judges will be hearing regular and anticipatory bail matters. Four other Benches will be hearing matters involving crime against women.