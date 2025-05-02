Cash-for-sex scandal: PIL court seeks voice analysis of IPS officer

A public interest litigation filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a court-monitored forensic voice analysis of controversial audio clips allegedly involving a senior IPS officer in a “cash-for-sex scandal”.

The petition, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Nikhil Saraf, comes amid claims of institutional inaction despite the circulation of highly disturbing audio content and related complaints. Saraf approached the court claiming that he did not receive response from the Punjab State Women’s Commission, where he had earlier submitted material.

The State Police Complaints Authority, on the other hand, dismissed the matter on technical grounds. The petitioner’s counsel Amit Sharma contended that the Home Department also failed to act, even though the complaint was forwarded by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The matter came up for preliminary hearing before a Division Bench this morning, which fixed it for consideration on May 5 by the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu. Seeking a certified scientific voice analysis of the two audio clips submitted on a USB drive, Sharma contended that the recordings had sparked serious public concern.

In one clip, a male voice was allegedly heard negotiating the price of paid sex. In another, the same voice was heard asking a woman—who said she was about to remove her uniform—to share an inappropriate photograph with a group chat. The petitioner claimed that the voice was bearing a strong resemblance to that of a known “encounter specialist” earlier seen in a video interview broadcast by the media.

The petition called for identification of the voice to see whether it was artificially generated or real one matching that of the officer profiled earlier. “Whether the individual featured in the recordings is in fact the officer previously profiled in the media, or whether a third party is impersonating him, both possibilities independently warrant investigation,” the petition read.

The plea also blamed the State for maintaining “institutional silence” and suppressing the matter “without explanation.” It also referred to a gag order issued by a Ludhiana magistrate, passed ex parte and without verifying the authenticity of the clips. Saraf additionally sought directions to the Director-General of Police to disclose the name, rank, and current posting of the IPS officer allegedly named by former constable Amandeep Kaur arrested under the NDPS Act.

“While the identity of the IPS officer(s) she named remains undisclosed, the proximity of events reveals a troubling pattern involving sexual coercion, narcotics-linked misconduct, and hierarchical impunity. The failure to conduct even a preliminary inquiry into this context reflects not administrative delay but deliberate institutional silence,” Amit contended.