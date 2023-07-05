Cash starts flowing in for judoka

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, July 4

International judoka Jasleen Saini, whose dream of participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics was on the verge of floundering, got a boost as several ‘good samaritans’ have come to his rescue.

Saini had won the gold medal in the senior open Asian Judo Championship which concluded last week in Taipei. He has already been selected for the Hangzhou Asian games and was looking forward to accumulating enough points which will ensure a continental quota berth for him in the Olympics.

The city youngster needs money to facilitate his training programme in Georgia and also to take part in Olympics qualifiers.

Dubai-based businessman Dr SPS Oberoi was the first to contact Saini’s coach Amarjit Shastri. He gave him Rs 1 lakh from the coffers of the ‘Sarbat-Da-Bhala’, a charitable trust floated by him.

Batala-based Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar, ex-Chairman of the Gurdaspur Planning Board, also donated Rs 1 lakh. Rajan Kumar, the official representative of North Alabama University in India, sent Rs1 lakh and several industrialists from Batala manufacturing sports goods have also decided to make a ‘substantial contribution’ to keep Saini’s Olympics dream alive. Coach Shastri said some locals had also called him and have assured him of their help.