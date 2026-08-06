Cashless treatment worth 1,044 cr provided to around 2.91L people in Punjab

Cashless treatment worth Rs 1,044 crore has been provided to around 2.91 lakh people under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana in the state, with Patiala district leading with the highest number of beneficiaries at 27,892.

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Patiala is followed by Bathinda (22,584) and Ludhiana (21,729) districts, according to official data.

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The flagship healthcare scheme was launched on January 8 this year.

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The government claims to have covered over 2,000 medical procedures, including critical care, major surgeries, diagnostic tests, and ICU services under this scheme.

Among other districts Jalandhar reported 19,312 beneficiaries, followed by Hoshiarpur (19,075), Amritsar (16,550), Sangrur (16,549), Sri Muktsar Sahib (14,800), Firozepur (13,344) and Gurdaspur (12,037).

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The beneficiary count in other districts stood at Moga (11,669), Fazilka (11,516), Mansa (10,539), Faridkot (10,309), Barnala (8,773) Tarn Taran (8,714), Rupnagar (8,574), SAS Nagar (8,085), Fatehgarh Sahib (7,933), Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (6,999), Kapurthala (5,928), Pathankot (5,844), and Malerkotla (2,472).

Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh said, “A healthcare scheme is successful only when it reaches people at the time they need it.” “We know that healthcare needs are constantly changing, and our responsibility is to keep improving the system. Through Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, we are working to make cashless treatment more accessible,” he added.