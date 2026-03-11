Casual voluntary retirement plea can’t be withdrawn at sweet will after acceptance: HC

Admonishing the casual manner in which government employees sometimes seek voluntary retirement only to attempt a reversal later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that such proposals cannot be withdrawn “at sweet will” once accepted by the competent authority.

Dismissing a writ petition filed by a health department employee seeking to withdraw his voluntary retirement after its acceptance, Justice Namit Kumar observed that allowing such reversals would place the government in difficulty and undermine administrative certainty.

The Bench asserted an employee has “locus poenitentiae” to withdraw the proposal for voluntary retirement within notice period prior to its acceptance. “This court has no hesitation in observing that a government servant, who submits a proposal for voluntary retirement in a casual manner without analysing its future perspectives and implications, cannot be allowed to withdraw the same at his sweet will by putting the Government into difficulties and withdrawing the same, after its acceptance, without rhyme or reasons,” Justice Namit Kumar asserted.

The ruling came while deciding a petition for quashing orders rejecting the petitioner’s request to withdraw voluntary retirement and rejoin service. The Bench was told that the petitioner was working as a multipurpose health supervisor at a primary health centre in Nawanshahr district. The Bench was told that he had initially applied for leave due to his mother’s illness and other family circumstances. When the leave was not sanctioned, he submitted a notice dated October 30, 2023, seeking voluntary retirement with a 90-day advance notice as required under the rules.

Subsequently, he made another request seeking to be relieved within 24 hours. The respondents asked him to deposit Rs 2.69 lakh in lieu of the remaining notice period, which he did. His request for voluntary retirement was thereafter accepted and a formal order was issued in January 2024.

More than a month later, the petitioner submitted a representation seeking cancellation of the retirement notice and continuation in service. The department rejected the plea, prompting him to approach the High Court.

While examining the issue, the court elaborated on the fundamental distinction in service jurisprudence between resignation and voluntary retirement. It observed that both involved a voluntary decision by an employee to leave service, but they operated in different legal frameworks.

“The expressions ‘voluntary retirement’ and ‘resignation’ convey different connotations… Resignation can be tendered at any time, but in the case of voluntary retirement, it can only be sought for after rendering prescribed period of qualifying service,” the court observed.

Applying these principles to the case, the court held that the petitioner could have withdrawn his notice of voluntary retirement only during the notice period and before its acceptance by the competent authority. Once the proposal had been accepted—particularly at the petitioner’s persistent request and after deposit of three months’ salary in lieu of notice—the right to retract no longer survived.

Justice Namit Kumar concluded that the petitioner’s request for withdrawal after acceptance of voluntary retirement could not be entertained and upheld the orders rejecting his plea.