CAT dismisses IG’s plea against suspension

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed the plea of Inspector General of Police Param Raj Singh Umranangal, challenging his successive suspension orders.

The Bench said criminal case and disciplinary proceedings were pending against the applicant which include investigation/trial and there was no ambiguity in the orders passed by the competent authority.

“As the three FIRs have been filed against the applicant and the applicant is alleged to be involved in the incidents, as per Rule 3(3) of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, the suspension order has been invoked. Though the applicant had relied upon the judgement passed by the Apex Court in the matter of Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, but the same cannot be relied upon. In view of the above, this Tribunal does not find any merit in the present application and accordingly, the same is dismissed,” says the Tribunal order.