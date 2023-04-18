CAT gives interim relief to Railway Coach Factory engineers

Chandigarh, April 17
The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the Ministry of Railways to maintain the status quo regarding the salary of engineers of the Railway Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala.
Over 37 engineers and other equivalent rank officers of the RCF filed an application through senior advocate Sanjeev Manarai and advocate SP Garg before the Tribunal with a prayer to quash a letter of the Railways dated April 22, 2021, vide which their salary was reduced retrospectively.
The applicants stated that the benefits of the second financial upgradation with grade pay Rs 4,800 and third financial upgradation with grade pay Rs 5,400 were granted to eligible employees by the Railway’s MACP policy in the past. They said to their utter surprise the Railway Board issued a letter dated April 22, 2021, vide which the upgradations given in the past were withdrawn.
The counsel of the applicants argued that the order was uniformly applicable throughout the Indian Railways but the RCF administration was the only one, which had implemented it and that too in most discriminate manner upon engineers and their equivalents without touching the ministerial/clerical and accounts cadre staff promoted in the same grade pay between 2006 and 2008. After hearing the arguments, the Bench of Ramesh Singh Thakur and judicial member Rashmi Saxena Sahni directed the respondents to maintain status quo as it existed today qua the salary of the applicants. The Bench, while issuing notices for April 26, 2023, said the respondents may file a short reply qua interim by the next date.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect