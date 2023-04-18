CAT gives interim relief to Railway Coach Factory engineers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 17

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the Ministry of Railways to maintain the status quo regarding the salary of engineers of the Railway Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala.

Over 37 engineers and other equivalent rank officers of the RCF filed an application through senior advocate Sanjeev Manarai and advocate SP Garg before the Tribunal with a prayer to quash a letter of the Railways dated April 22, 2021, vide which their salary was reduced retrospectively.

The applicants stated that the benefits of the second financial upgradation with grade pay Rs 4,800 and third financial upgradation with grade pay Rs 5,400 were granted to eligible employees by the Railway’s MACP policy in the past. They said to their utter surprise the Railway Board issued a letter dated April 22, 2021, vide which the upgradations given in the past were withdrawn.

The counsel of the applicants argued that the order was uniformly applicable throughout the Indian Railways but the RCF administration was the only one, which had implemented it and that too in most discriminate manner upon engineers and their equivalents without touching the ministerial/clerical and accounts cadre staff promoted in the same grade pay between 2006 and 2008. After hearing the arguments, the Bench of Ramesh Singh Thakur and judicial member Rashmi Saxena Sahni directed the respondents to maintain status quo as it existed today qua the salary of the applicants. The Bench, while issuing notices for April 26, 2023, said the respondents may file a short reply qua interim by the next date.