Catholic churches not to enter political arena

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, April 7
Having formed a new political outfit, United Punjab Party, Pentecostal churches have failed to get the much-needed support from Catholic churches ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on May 10.
Life devoted to social work
Even if a new Christian political party has been formed, we will not enter political arena. Our life is devoted only to religion and social work. Father Thomas KJ, Bishop house
will Stay away from politics
The Christian community has a lot of issues, which need to be addressed by the governments. Though such matters can be highlighted by having a political representation, we want to keep ourselves away from the active politics. Father Anthony Thuruthy, Sacred heart catholic church
The formation of the new political outfit was announced by the Pentecostal Christian Parbandhak Committee at the Open Door Church of Pastor Harpreet Deol at Khojewal village on April 3.
As the church has a massive following comprising Dalit community of Jalandhar, the idea behind floating the new party was to tap this particular votebank.
Though the chief of the United Punjab Party claimed to enjoy the support of Catholic Christians, Catholic churches maintained that they would not indulge in any political activity.
Father Anthony Thuruthy of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, said, “Pentecostal churches have neither approached us nor do we intend to interfere in any of their political activities.”
He said, “It is true that the Christian community has a lot of issues, which need to be addressed by the governments. We need land for the graveyards and the Dalits who convert to Christianity cannot claim the benefits, which they get as Hindus or Sikhs.”
He said, “Though such issues can be highlighted by putting pressure on the authorities or having a political representation, we want to keep ourselves away from the active politics. We cannot impose our political ideology on anyone.”
Father Thomas KJ of the Bishop House said, “Even if a new Christian political party has been formed, we will not enter the political arena. Our life is devoted only to religion and social work. Anyways, we cannot get into electioneering and ask the community to vote for a particular party.”
Anjelina J Brar, a Jalandhar-based lawyer, who converted to Catholicism and led the Good Friday procession today, said, “If we can have a party which takes up the issues of Sikhs and another is pro-Hindus, why can’t we have the one which works for the cause of Christians?”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore
He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...