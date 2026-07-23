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Home / Punjab / Cattle migration amid Rajasthan drought, Speaker Sandhwan urges PM intervention

Cattle migration amid Rajasthan drought, Speaker Sandhwan urges PM intervention

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:03 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. File photo
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Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention in the ongoing drought crisis in Rajasthan, triggered by the delayed monsoon.

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The arid districts of Jaisalmer and Barmer are facing acute fodder and water shortages, leaving millions of livestock at risk and forcing farmers into desperate measures.

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With sowing drastically reduced from 7 lakh hectares to one lakh this kharif season, pastoral communities are struggling to sustain their animals, many of which are already perishing due to scarcity.

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Sandhwan highlighted that, in search of survival, Rajasthan’s farmers are turning to Punjab for temporary shelter and grazing of their cattle.

Historically, such inter-state livestock migration has been a humanitarian response during droughts. However, he warned that in the current climate, these movements risk being misrepresented as “cattle smuggling,” exposing farmers and herders to vigilante violence and mob lynching.

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This misinformation, he stressed, is paralysing relief efforts, farmers willing to help hesitate, while livestock owners face the impossible choice of watching their animals starve or abandoning them. He urged the Centre to ensure that cattle migration during drought is recognised as a legitimate survival strategy, not criminal activity.

Sandhwan said the existing cow protection and conservation schemes, such as the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, and their effective implementation in coordination with Rajasthan and Punjab could safeguard livestock and prevent misinterpretation of relief efforts.

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