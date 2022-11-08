Cattle starving to death at Ratta Tibba facility

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, November 7

The cattle pound, spread over 27-acre panchayat land at Ratta Tibba village in Lambi Assembly segment here, paints a picture of neglect. It is facing an acute shortage of fodder, reportedly leading to the death of hundreds of animals.

The facility reportedly housed nearly 1,600 head of cattle about five years ago. The number has plummeted to 550 now. It has an estimated capacity of 2,000.

Due to the alleged high mortality rate, lack of arrangements and unhygienic conditions, more than 1,000 animals have died. Most of these were stray cattle brought from neighbouring areas.

BJP leader Rakesh Dhingra said, “I visited the cattle pound yesterday. The situation was grim. There was hardly any stock of green and dry fodder. The cattle are starving and dying. I have brought the matter to the notice of the district administration, which looks after the cattle pound. If it fails to arrange fodder for the cattle, I will make some arrangements. There is vacant land at the cattle pound, which can be utilised by growing maize or other crops used as fodder.”

Baljeet Singh of the village said, “The district administration has failed to look after the cattle pound. Whenever the issue is highlighted by the media, the fodder is arranged for the cattle for a few days. On an average, 30 animals are dying every month here. However, no concrete steps are being taken to save their lives.”

“The state government had taken the panchayat land on lease and announced that it would pay Rs 8,000 per acre as rent. However, this rent was paid just once. Nobody is bothered about our genuine grievances,” he added.

Malout SDM Kanwarjeet Singh said, “Markfed has been told to supply fodder at the cattle pound. Alternative arrangements are being made to arrange green fodder. I am told that as of now there has been no death reported due to hunger.”

In 2018, former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, an animal rights activist, had intervened and asked the district administration to make adequate arrangements for the animals at the cattle pound.