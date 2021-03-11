Caught on camera: Ex-sarpanch thrashes former school principal in Ludhiana village; turban tossed

Ludhiana, August 18
Former principal of Shahigarh school at Sihora village in Payal, Khanna, was thrashed by a ex-sarpanch at school on Wednesday. The former principal’s turban was also tossed and the incident was caught on CCTV camera.
An argument reportedly over the school committee took an ugly turn and the ex-sarpanch started beating up former principal
The victim is yet to lodge a complaint with police.
Police said the victim was called at police station, Maloud, for recording the statement but he is yet to come. After taking his statement the action will be taken as per law, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...