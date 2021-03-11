Caught on camera: Ex-sarpanch thrashes former school principal in Ludhiana village; turban tossed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 18

Former principal of Shahigarh school at Sihora village in Payal, Khanna, was thrashed by a ex-sarpanch at school on Wednesday. The former principal’s turban was also tossed and the incident was caught on CCTV camera.

An argument reportedly over the school committee took an ugly turn and the ex-sarpanch started beating up former principal

The victim is yet to lodge a complaint with police.

Police said the victim was called at police station, Maloud, for recording the statement but he is yet to come. After taking his statement the action will be taken as per law, police said.