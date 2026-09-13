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Home / Punjab / Caught with cellphones in school, three girls flee home

Caught with cellphones in school, three girls flee home

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:49 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Fearing reprimand from their parents after their teacher recovered mobile phones that they had been secretly carrying to school, three minor girls fled their homes and wandered in the fields on the outskirts of Payal. They were rescued by police seven hours later after being found surrounded by a pack of wild boars.

Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said one of the three girls was around 11 years old and the other two about 15.

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“Their teacher recovered mobile phones from their possession on Friday. Their parents were not aware that they had kept phones. Before the teacher could inform their parents, the girls decided to flee their houses, fearing scolding. They left their home around 3 pm. Panicked, their parents approached the Payal police,” the SSP said. The police said the girls had been hiding in an area known to have wild boars and snakes. The police rescued the girls around 10 pm.

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