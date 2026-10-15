CBI begins scrutiny of Punjab files related to 15 matters in 'cash for transfers, policies, tenders' scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started examining government files related to 15 matters as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities involving “cash for postings, favourable policies and tender allotment” in Punjab.

Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, along with five others — Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal, Romi Mahajan, Bir Devinder and RS Nagra — were named as accused in the case registered by the CBI last week. Files relating to both Ghuman and Jitin Gohal’s appointment in the Chief Minister’s Office have also been sought by the CBI.

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While some files were sent to the agency by various departments yesterday, others were sent today. Senior officers from some of the departments concerned have also been deputed by the state government to take the documents to the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch office in Sector 30A in Chandigarh.

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The agency has sought files along with the corresponding notesheets and drafts, indicating that the examination will cover the decision-making process and official records relating to the matters under scrutiny.

According to the documents available with The Tribune, communication seeking the documents, the records include files pertaining to the recruitment of Assistant Town Planners (Grade A) in the Punjab Local Government Department for 2024; the Escon Primera group housing project being developed by Malwa Project Private Limited at Chatt village on Airport Road, Zirakpur; and office orders concerning the appointment of Rajbir Ghuman as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister and Jitin Kumar Gohal, alias Raja, as Production Manager in the Chief Minister’s Office.

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The CBI has also sought records relating to the renewal of licences of Mind Care Hospital, Sirhind, during 2024; procurement of SAP user licences by Verka in 2024-25; a licensing deal involving TeQCty and SAP; and the state policies for foodgrains labour and cartage for 2024 framed by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Other files sought by the agency concern transfer policies for 2023-24 and 2024-25; Hitech Developers and Builders in connection with PSPL work relating to New Khanna City Extension; RKM Housing Ltd and GMADA; and pollution-control clearance granted to Chandigarh Group of Colleges for 2025-26.

The list also includes files relating to the Department of Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, as well as applications for arms licences submitted by nine individuals, including Gagandeep Singh Ahluwalia, chairman of the Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Board and AAP leader from Mansa, Chuspinder Chahal.

The CBI is to submit its investigation report before the Punjab and Haryana High Voury by December 4. The departments concerned are reportedly providing the records to Additional Superintendent of Police K L Moses.

The request for the files forms part of the agency’s investigation into allegations of corruption and influence-peddling involving government postings, policy decisions and tender-related matters, which was entrusted to the CBI by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.