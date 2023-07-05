CBI books 2 couples for visa fraud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 4

The CBI has registered an FIR against four persons (two couples), including the parents of a minor boy, for allegedly procuring two passports for him and trying to help him immigrate to a European country, officials said today.

After registering the FIR on June 28, the officials said agency sleuths conducted searches at the premises of the accused in Delhi and Punjab.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the alleged fraud of “identity theft” was detected by the French embassy at the time of processing a visa application. It was found that the same biometric details were used on a different passport number on which a visa for Spain was sought and was rejected by its embassy.

The CBI alleged that Simal Singh and his wife Manjit Kaur procured a passport (number U2486935) for their minor son from Jalandhar on January 20, 2020. They later conspired with Kirpal Singh Notay and his wife Suresh Kumari Notay, both residents of Tilak Nagar in Delhi, to get another passport made for their son.

Simal Singh and Manjit Kaur allegedly prepared a fake birth certificate in the name of Sarvjit Singh Notay, showing him as the son of the Notay couple with a photograph of their minor son pasted on it, the CBI said in its FIR.

They allegedly managed to get two passports – one issued by the RPO, Jalandhar, and another by the RPO, New Delhi — for their minor son, it said.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, they applied for a visa to Spain for their son using the passport issued by the New Delhi RPO, which was rejected on March 22, 2022. The second attempt to apply for the visa also resulted in the rejection on May 11, 2022, it further noted.

In a desperate attempt to make it to European shores, they again tried their luck at the French embassy using the passport issued by the Jalandhar RPO, which was also rejected on December 12, 2022, when their plans were busted as the biometrics matched with that of the rejected Spain visa application using a fake passport, the CBI said.