CBI conducts searches across Punjab, Haryana, 14 other states in digital arrest scam cases

In a major crackdown on the cybercrime infrastructure facilitating digital arrest scams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted coordinated searches at more than 80 locations across 16 states, namely Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Karnataka and Odisha.

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The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling a targeted operational network involved in over 200 cases of digital arrest scams and arrested two people from Chennai and Kolkata for their alleged involvement in the incorporation of shell companies and the opening and operation of mule bank accounts.

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These accounts were reportedly used for laundering approximately Rs 2 crore of suspected proceeds of crime.

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The CBI had recently unearthed a fraudulent website bearing a URL deceptively similar to the official website of the Supreme Court.

The fraudsters allegedly used this fraudulently registered domain to deceive victims under the guise of digital arrest.

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Based on a complaint received from the Registry of Supreme Court, the CBI had registered an FIR and commenced investigation.

Leveraging advanced forensic tools and technical expertise, the CBI identified critical elements of the criminal infrastructure operating both within India and abroad.

Investigation has revealed that the perpetrators uploaded forged and fabricated documents, including fake orders resembling those issued by courts and various law-enforcement agencies, to lend credibility to their fraudulent activities.

During the searches, several incriminating documents, digital devices, mobile phones and records relating to bank transactions were seized.

These materials are being subjected to detailed forensic examination and analysis, officials said.

The CBI has also found evidence indicating that, in addition to Indian citizens, nationals of several other countries may have been defrauded by the same network.

The law enforcement agencies concerned in those jurisdictions are being alerted through appropriate channels, CBI sources said, adding that the case is still under investigation.