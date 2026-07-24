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Home / Punjab / CBI Court adjourns hearing in graft case against suspended DIG Bhullar

CBI Court adjourns hearing in graft case against suspended DIG Bhullar

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:49 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Harcharan Singh Bhullar File
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The CBI Court in Chandigarh has adjourned the bribery case against suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda to August 12. The hearing was postponed after two prosecution witnesses failed to appear on Thursday.

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The court had summoned Shubham Angural and Prashant Kumar Gaurav while framing charges under Section 61(2) of the BNS read with Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, the prosecution sought adjournment as Gaurav had been transferred from Chandigarh and Angural sought exemption on medical grounds, citing viral fever. The court accepted the request despite the absence of medical documents.

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Bhullar was produced in the court along with his counsel SPS Bhullar, HS Dhanoa and Sumesh Jain. On request, the defence was allowed to interact briefly with the accused inside the courtroom. The court had earlier permitted physical production of Bhullar and Sharda during hearings.

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The case stems from a complaint filed by businessman Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, then DIG of Ropar Range, demanded illegal gratification through Sharda to secure favourable treatment in an FIR registered at the Sirhind police station and to protect his business interests.

A CBI trap was laid and Sharda was allegedly caught accepting Rs 5 lakh from the complainant on October 16, 2025. Bhullar was arrested the same day. The chargesheet under Section 193 of the BNSS was filed on December 3, 2025, and charges were framed against Bhullar on July 10, 2026.

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