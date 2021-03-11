Mohali CBI court convicts two cops in 1992 fake encounter case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 12

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mohali today convicted two police personnel in a 1992 fake encounter case. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on August 16.

Sarabjit Singh Verma, counsel for the victims, said the then additional SHO Kishan Singh and Sub- Inspector Tarsem Lal posted at Mehta police station near Amritsar had been convicted while the main accused, the then SHO Rajinder Singh, had passed away during the trial.

The accused have been convicted under Sections 302, 34, 201 and 218 of the IPC. The duo has been taken into police custody.

The case dates back to September 13, 1992. The police had claimed that Sahib Singh, Dalbir Singh and Balwinder Singh, who were in their custody, were killed in a crossfire when they were being taken to recover arms and ammunition. The police had also claimed to have killed an unidentified militant who attacked the police party to release the trio.

The CBI had registered the case on February 28, 1997, and submitted the chargesheet against Inspector Rajinder, Inspector Kishan and SI Tarsem on February 1, 1999, under Sections 302, 34, 201 and 218 of the Indian Penal Code.

#Mohali