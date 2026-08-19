CBI court dismisses bail plea of DGP Vigilance’s reader in Rs 13 lakh bribery case

The Special Judge, CBI Court, Chandigarh, has dismissed the bail application filed by Om Parkash Singh Rana, Reader to the DGP, Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

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Rana was arrested by CBI in connection with an FIR registered in a Rs 13 lakh bribery case involving officials posted in Punjab Vigilance.

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CBI had earlier arrested three accused — Raghav Goyal, Vikas alias Vicky Goyal and Ankit Wadhwa — on May 11 in a case registered on the complaint of a State Tax Officer from Malout. According to CBI, a fake DA case against complainant Amit Kumar was pending with Punjab Vigilance. Accused Vikas Goyal and Raghav Goyal allegedly facilitated a meeting between the complainant and OP Rana in his office on April 29, 2026, and demanded Rs 13 lakh and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-7 mobile phone for Rana. The negotiations were carried out in Chandigarh.

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Counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated.

“No prima facie case is made out against the applicant. There is no demand, acceptance or recovery of any illegal gratification from him, nor is there any recorded conversation of the applicant with his co-accused or the complainant to suggest that he assured any favour to the complainant in lieu of the demand of Rs 13 lakh or a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-7 phone,” counsel submitted.

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He further argued that any vigilance complaint against the complainant could be dealt with only by the DGP, Vigilance, who alone could exonerate him. The applicant had no role in it and the complaint did not fall within his purview. Counsel also said that during verification, no steps were taken by the verification officer to verify the role of the DGP, Vigilance, and there is no record of any conversation between the applicant and the complainant during or prior to the verification proceedings.

Narender Singh, Public Prosecutor for CBI, opposed the bail application. He said that on April 28, 2026, a fictitious vigilance complaint was fabricated by co-accused Raghav Goyal against Amit Kumar and forwarded to the applicant. Therefore, the applicant was aware of the complaint, which was subsequently used to seek undue advantage.

He argued that merely because the DGP, Punjab Vigilance Bureau, has not been made an accused by CBI, the applicant cannot claim bail. The prosecution has direct oral, documentary and electronic evidence to substantiate its allegations against the accused.

After hearing arguments, the CBI court dismissed Om Parkash Rana’s bail application. The court observed that the role attributed to the accused in the conspiracy and his involvement with other accused persons shows a systematic misuse of the anti-corruption enforcement framework for personal gain. “As such, the instant case cannot be termed a standalone case of mere bribery,” the court said.