CBI court rejects bail plea of middleman Sharda in DIG Bhullar corruption case

A CBI court in Chandigarh has dismissed the bail application of Kirshanu Sharda, arrested with suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar in a corruption case. Sharda, a national-level hockey player, was accused of seeking bribes from a complainant, Akash Batta, on behalf of Bhullar.

CBI had received a complaint alleging Bhullar demanded illegal gratification through Sharda to settle an FIR against Batta’s scrap business. Both were arrested with Rs 5 lakh bribe money on October 16, 2025.

Sharda’s counsel argued for bail, citing his client’s cooperation and upcoming hockey trials, but the court dismissed the plea, citing the serious nature of the economic offence.