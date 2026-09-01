Punjab: CBI files closure report in Rs 18-cr fraud case

The CBI has filed a closure report in an alleged Rs 18.53 crore bank fraud case registered against Aasra Foundation president Dr Zora Singh, vice-president Sandeep Singh and general secretary Tejinder Kaur.

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A case had been registered in January following a complaint by the Canara Bank Circle Office general manager. The complainant said the foundation’s educational institutions were granted private university status under the Punjab Government Desh Bhagat University Act in 2012, following which credit facilities were sanctioned and disbursed. However, the borrower allegedly utilised the fund for the purpose other than for which it was granted. It allegedly diverted Rs 7 crore during the FY 2014-15, shared false information pertaining to revenue and caused a wrongful loss of Rs 18.53 crore.

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In the closure report, the CBI said it did not find sufficient evidence to substantiate the charges.