CBI flags use of AI to create vigilance-style plaints in bribery case

A charge sheet filed by the CBI in an alleged Rs 20 lakh bribery case involving the Punjab Vigilance Bureau reveals that the accused created fake vigilance-style complaints against officers through the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

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The CBI had in May arrested Om Parkash Singh Rana, reader to Vigilance Bureau’s Director General (DGP) and three others — Vikas Goyal, Raghav Goyal and Ankit Wadhwa — following a complaint filed by Malout ETO Amit Kumar.

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The accused allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from Kumar to settle a disproportionate assets (DA) complaint.

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The CBI said the investigation of Raghav Goyal’s ChatGPT account revealed a request was made to draft a complaint against Kumar. In response, a vigilance-style complaint containing allegations of corruption, illegal gratification and disproportionate assets was generated. Thereafter, the account holder instructed ChatGPT to change the complainant name and particulars.

After converting the complaint into a PDF file, it was shared with Om Parkash Rana through WhatsApp. Further examination revealed that Goyal created a vigilance-style complaint regarding alleged irregularities in the scrutiny of records of the Punjab Mandi Board, Civil Divisions Faridkot and Fazilka as well. It was also forwarded to Rana. The process was repeated on multiple occasions.

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During investigation, the complaint was recovered from Rana’s office cabin and found entered into the official complaint register of the Vigilance Bureau. The examination of the ChatGPT account further revealed a deliberate and systematic misuse of the vigilance complaint mechanism.