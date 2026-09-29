CBI gets prosecution sanction against Punjab Vigilance DGP’s reader in bribery case; co-accused denied bail

The CBI has received prosecution sanction against Om Parkash Singh Rana, reader to the Director General of Punjab Vigilance Bureau, who was arrested in a corruption case.

Meanwhile, the CBI court has dismissed the bail application of another accused, Raghav Goyal, who was arrested in the case.

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Rana was arrested in an FIR registered by the CBI on a complaint filed by Amit Kumar, State Tax Officer, Malout.

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The CBI claimed that a disproportionate assets case against complainant Amit Kumar was pending with the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. The accused, Vikas Goyal and Raghav Goyal, allegedly facilitated a meeting between the complainant and Rana at his office on April 29. Rana allegedly demanded Rs 13 lakh and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 mobile phone for himself.

The CBI claimed that both accused were acting as intermediaries for the Reader to the DGP, Vigilance, Punjab, and were using their influence to assure the complainant that his matter could be settled.

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The CBI further claimed that Rana assured the complainant that the complaint against him would be closed once the bribe amount was paid.

During the trap, the other accused were arrested with Rs 13 lakh and the mobile phone, while Rana allegedly escaped from the spot. He later surrendered before the court after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the CBI court.

Narender Singh, Public Prosecutor for the CBI, moved an application before the court seeking to place the sanction order on record and to add the name of Dr Sandeep Kumar Sharma, IPS, DIG, PAP-1, the competent authority in Punjab who granted the sanction in Chandigarh, to the list of prosecution witnesses.

Special Judge Bhawna Jain, CBI Court, Chandigarh, in her order said the sanction order pertaining to accused Om Parkash Singh Rana be taken on record and the name of the sanctioning authority be included in the list of prosecution witnesses.

Meanwhile, the CBI court dismissed the bail application of another accused, Raghav Goyal.

Counsel for Goyal argued that he had been falsely implicated in the case. However, the Public Prosecutor opposed the bail application, submitting that if released on bail, the accused might interfere with the evidence.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed Goyal’s bail application.