CBI inspects mining sites in Hoshiarpur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday intensified its preliminary probe into alleged illegal mining in the Talwara and Hajipur blocks of Hoshiarpur district, inspecting a stone crusher and adjoining mining sites at Alera village.

The team visited Master Stone Crusher and nearby mining spots as part of the inquiry ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Officials from the district administration, Mining Department, Forest Department and local police were also present.

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