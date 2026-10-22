CBI lodges FIR in Jhota case, visits Mansa; autopsy at PGI

The FIR, a copy of which is with The Tribune, names store owner Ashwani Kumar and other unknown persons. It was registered by Dr Navdeep Singh Brar, Deputy Inspector General, CBI. Inspector Balwinder Singh of the CBI’s Chandigarh unit is the investigating officer. Jhota's father Bhim Singh is the complainant.

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The CBI has invoked Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959. The offences occurred between 9 am and 10.30 am on October 13.

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The case was re-registered on the basis of two notifications. The Punjab Home Department on October 20 gave its consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, to the CBI to probe the case in Punjab. The Department of Personnel and Training extended the CBI’s powers and jurisdiction to Punjab for the case the next day. The original FIR, No. 269, was registered on October 14 at the Mansa City-2 police station, and a copy has been attached to the CBI FIR.

A CBI team, led by a senior DIG, reached Mansa around midnight on Tuesday and first visited the Mansa City-2 police station, where it took possession of records related to the case from the local police. The team subsequently met Jhota’s family.

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Mansa DSP (Headquarters) Pushpinder Singh, who met the CBI team, said, “At the family’s demand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had directed that the case be investigated by the CBI. The CBI team has arrived to take up the investigation. We will support the team.”

The team also visited the spot of October 13 firing in which Jhota was killed and four others were injured. It recreated the crime scene, while a Central Forensic Science Laboratory team collected samples from the spot, including from the demolished drug store. A digital video recorder was reportedly seized from there.

The investigators also visited a nearby shoe store that Jhota had reportedly entered after being shot and spoke to local shopkeepers.

A post-mortem by a PGIMER panel was among the main demands of Jhota’s family and the joint action committee. The family has so far refused to perform the last rites.

The body, however, had not reached PGIMER till the filing of this report, hospital sources said.

The Chief Minister had announced on Tuesday that the case would be handed over to the CBI. Home Minister Amit Shah met Jhota’s family in Mansa later the same day. During the meeting, Shah reportedly asked the family to wait 24 hours for action and assured them that the investigation would be completed within 120 days.

The family had been demanding a CBI probe into the killing and an investigation into an alleged nexus among drug smugglers, police officials and political representatives. The killing has triggered protests in Mansa, while a Punjab bandh was observed on October 15.

Four accused Ashwani Kumar, his wife Neelam Rani, his cousin Parveen Garg and an employee identified as Laddi, have been arrested and are currently on police remand. The police have also recovered the pistol allegedly used in the murder.