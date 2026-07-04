CBI opposes discharge pleas filed by suspended Punjab DIG Bhullar and aide 

The CBI has opposed applications filed by suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and his alleged aide Krishanu Sharda before the special judge CBI Court for discharge in the corruption case registered last year.

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Bhullar's counsel SPS Bhullar argued that the CBI had no authority to register a case against him under the law.

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He said there were no proofs of demand or acceptance of bribe, as alleged by the CBI. Even the CFSL report had not conclusively proved that the voice recording was of the accused, the counsel said.

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The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of a person named Akash Batta who alleged that Bhullar, who was then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, for securing favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Police Station Sirhind and for ensuring that no coercive steps were taken against the business of the complainant.

After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid and Bhullar’s alleged aide Sharda was first apprehended while allegedly accepting Rs 5,00,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025.

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Bhullar was arrested on the same day and the charge sheet was filed on December 3, 2025. Narender Singh, Public Prosecutor of the CBI, argued that the investigation had established that accused Bhullar, while posted as DIG, Ropar Range, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Sharda,

who acted as his middleman for demanding and accepting illegal gratification from complainant Batta.

The evidence collected during investigation clearly establishes continuous demand, agreement to accept illegal gratification, acceptance of part payment, recovery of tainted money, electronic evidence, controlled conversation and other corroborative material connecting both accused with the commission of offences. He said that the CBI had its original jurisdiction in Union Territory of Chandigarh. The offence in the case was committed in Chandigarh and accordingly, the present FIR was registered against Bhullar and Sharda for demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakh.