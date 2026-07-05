CBI opposes discharge pleas of Bhullar, aide

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In the application, SPS Bhullar, counsel of Bhullar, argued that the CBI had no jurisdiction to register the case against him under the law.

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"There was no proof of demanding or accepting the bribe as alleged by the CBI," he argued, adding that even the CFSL report had not conclusively proved that the voice in the recording was his.

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The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of Akash Batta. He had alleged that Bhullar, who was then posted as the DIG, Ropar Range, had demanded illegal gratification through Sharda for securing favourable treatment in an FIR registered at the Sirhind police station and for ensuring that no coercive steps were taken against the business of the complainant.

After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid and Sharda was first apprehended while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025.

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Bhullar was arrested on the same day and a chargesheet was filed on December 3, 2025.

Narender Singh, public prosecutor, argued that the investigation had established that Bhullar, while posted as the DIG, Ropar Range, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Sharda, who acted as his middleman for demanding and accepting illegal gratification from Batta.

The evidence collected during the investigation clearly established continuous demand, agreement to accept illegal gratification, acceptance of part payment, recovery of tainted money, electronic evidence, controlled conversation and other corroborative material connecting both accused with the commission of offences, he said.

The public prosecutor said the CBI has its original jurisdiction in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, where the offence was committed, and accordingly, the FIR was registered against Bhullar and Sharda.