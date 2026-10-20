CBI probe into Jhota murder to begin on Wednesday, to be completed in 120 days

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota that the CBI investigation into his murder would begin by noon on Wednesday and be completed within 120 days, former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday.

Jakhar, who was present at the meeting at Jhota’s residence, told The Tribune that Shah had assured the bereaved family in Mansa that justice would be delivered.

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Meanwhile, Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, said that justice would be delivered and urged everyone to wait for 24 hours. The family declined to speak to the media in detail and hurriedly left their residence. “We did not talk much,” Bhim said.

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Bhim further said that he was ready to talk with the state government.