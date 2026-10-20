DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / CBI probe into Jhota murder to begin on Wednesday, to be completed in 120 days

CBI probe into Jhota murder to begin on Wednesday, to be completed in 120 days

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar says Amit Shah had assured the bereaved family in Mansa that justice would be delivered

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 05:23 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota. File Photo
Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota that the CBI investigation into his murder would begin by noon on Wednesday and be completed within 120 days, former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday.

Jakhar, who was present at the meeting at Jhota’s residence, told The Tribune that Shah had assured the bereaved family in Mansa that justice would be delivered.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, said that justice would be delivered and urged everyone to wait for 24 hours. The family declined to speak to the media in detail and hurriedly left their residence. “We did not talk much,” Bhim said.

Advertisement

Bhim further said that he was ready to talk with the state government.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts