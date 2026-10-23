CBI questions neighbours in Parvinder Singh Jhota case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday continued its probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa for the second consecutive day, visiting the residences of the accused and meeting the bereaved family. Jhota was allegedly shot dead by chemist Ashwani on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident, streamed live on Facebook, triggered widespread protests and demands for action.

The CBI team visited the houses of Ashwani and his cousin, Parveen Garg, in Veer Nagar. Garg has also been arrested for allegedly helping Ashwani flee. Officials reportedly questioned some neighbours. The outer portion of Ashwani’s house had been demolished by the civil administration on October 14, a day after the murder.

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The team also met Jhota’s wife, father and mother for nearly three hours, urging them to consent to a post-mortem examination to facilitate further investigation. The officials had visited the family on Wednesday as well.

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On Wednesday, the CBI team, accompanied by Central Forensic Science Laboratory officials, inspected Ashwani’s shop and a nearby shoe store, both linked to the shooting. Ashwani’s shop was demolished and set on fire by a mob on October 17. Jhota’s family has accused the civil administration and police of destroying evidence.

Three officers suspended

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Three officers have been suspended in connection with the case. They include Mansa DSP Harjinder Singh and Drug Inspector Naresh Kumar. The family alleged that the DSP reached the spot 30 minutes after the shooting, while the inspector failed to cancel Ashwani’s medical store licence despite three previous suspensions over four years. Mansa City-2 SHO Inspector Beant Kaur had earlier been suspended on administrative grounds on October 15.

AAP Mansa MLA Vijay Singla confirmed on Thursday that the DSP and drug inspector had been suspended. A state government panel headed by Special Secretary Apneet Riyait held its second meeting with the family and action committee on Wednesday but remained tight-lipped.