CBI quizzes Jalandhar CP over graft

Chandigarh, August 4
The CBI today quizzed Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal to probe charges of corruption and misconduct during his tenure as the SSP, Chandigarh.
He was questioned for several hours at the CBI office in Sector 30, Chandigarh. The CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry against Chahal on a reference from Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit earlier this year.
The 2009-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who was on deputation in Chandigarh, was sent back to his parent cadre, Punjab, in December last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby