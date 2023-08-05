CBI quizzes Jalandhar CP over graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

The CBI today quizzed Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal to probe charges of corruption and misconduct during his tenure as the SSP, Chandigarh.

He was questioned for several hours at the CBI office in Sector 30, Chandigarh. The CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry against Chahal on a reference from Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit earlier this year.

The 2009-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who was on deputation in Chandigarh, was sent back to his parent cadre, Punjab, in December last year.

