CBI raid at suspended DIG’s farmhouse at Machhiwara

A CBI team on Friday conducted a raid at the sprawling farmhouse of suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar at Mand Sherian village near Machhiwara here.

Advertisement

According to sources, a team comprising seven to 10 members reached the 55-acre farm in several vehicles around 11 am and spent the entire day searching the premises.

Advertisement

The CBI team didn’t reveal if it recovered any objectionable item or incriminating document.

Advertisement

Bhullar was booked under the Excise Act after the CBI seized 108 bottles of liquor worth Rs 2.89 lakh during a search at his farmhouse — Mehal Farms — in Bondli village of Samrala on October 16.