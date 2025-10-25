DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / CBI raid at suspended DIG’s farmhouse at Machhiwara

CBI raid at suspended DIG’s farmhouse at Machhiwara

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:00 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar
Advertisement

A CBI team on Friday conducted a raid at the sprawling farmhouse of suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar at Mand Sherian village near Machhiwara here.

Advertisement

According to sources, a team comprising seven to 10 members reached the 55-acre farm in several vehicles around 11 am and spent the entire day searching the premises.

Advertisement

The CBI team didn’t reveal if it recovered any objectionable item or incriminating document.

Advertisement

Bhullar was booked under the Excise Act after the CBI seized 108 bottles of liquor worth Rs 2.89 lakh during a search at his farmhouse — Mehal Farms — in Bondli village of Samrala on October 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts