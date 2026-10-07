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Home / Punjab / CBI raids part of BJP's 'way of working' before elections: Punjab CM Mann

CBI raids part of BJP's 'way of working' before elections: Punjab CM Mann

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:26 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Photo: Tribune file
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A day after the CBI raided his officer-on-special duty (OSD) in a corruption case, on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it was the BJP's "way of working" ahead of election and claimed that the agency found nothing incriminating.
The CBI on Tuesday registered a corruption case involving an OSD to Mann and other officers at the direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and raided several locations, including the chief minister's "camp office", officials said.
Directing a probe by the federal agency, the high court earlier noted that the material shared by the Enforcement Directorate prima facie indicated the officers' involvement in acts of corruption.
Speaking to reporters in Dhuri in Sangrur, Mann lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of misusing central agencies whenever elections are due.
Mann alleged that whenever an election is due, the party starts "harassing" the opposition leaders, their associates, or their family members through raids months before.
"A raid was conducted at Hemant Soren's residence in Chhattisgarh. Elections were due after two months. Similarly, close leaders of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal were apprehended ahead of elections," he said.
Mann also cited the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in Delhi, and raids by the Enforcement Directorate in Haryana against Congress leaders, both times ahead of an election, as instances of BJP's power abuse.
"From yesterday's raid, it shows they (BJP) are rattled," he said.
"They did not find anything during the raid which lasted 7-8 hours," he claimed.
"What will they get from us? We have not come here to indulge in corrupt practices," Man added.
The AAP leader said that maybe the CBI will now give his party a clean chit and will "tell (Narendra) Modi that 'nothing will be found from here and do not waste our time'." He also accused the BJP of trying to defame him, his family and his government.
"We have big gatherings during our Lok Milni programmes. But BJP's anti-drug yatra has completely turned out to be a flop," he also said.
Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim of ending drugs by December 2029, Mann alleged that drugs come from Gujarat via Rajasthan, two states where BJP is in power.
"You should end drugs in Delhi and Gujarat … You have the BSF at the border, and it comes under Amit Shah," he said.
Mann asserted that the people of Punjab will not allow any "arm-twisting" by the Centre through its agencies.
"Have we come here to take money from transfers? This is the allegation they make. They did not find anything. There is no WhatsApp chat, and there is nothing," he claimed.
Mann said that the raids were made within 24 hours of the high court order, wondering whether the CBI works on older cases.
"We are not scared of investigation. We will face it," Mann said.

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