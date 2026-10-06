CBI raids Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Camp Office in Chandigarh

The CBI raided the Camp Office of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The CBI raid is currently on at multiple places, including the CM’s Camp Office at Sector 2, Chandigarh; the residence of OSD to CM Rajbir Ghuman at Gharachon village; and the residence of a close relative of Ghuman at Phase 11, Mohali.

Advertisement

The raids are being conducted in connection with the alleged cash for posting, policy and favourable tender scam that was highlighted by the ED.

Advertisement

After the ED had asked the Punjab government to act in this connection, the Punjab Police reportedly did not act against those in high offices, including the OSD to CM Rajbir Ghuman.

A PIL was then filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which then asked the CBI to act in the case and register an FIR.

Advertisement

The raids come before the matter is to be heard by the Supreme Court.

Reliable sources said that following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, an FIR in the case has also been registered.

Reacting to the development, Mann said the raid is an attempt to defame him ahead of the 2027 Assembly election. “This is the BJP strategy for getting ready for the polls…by using both the ED and CBI to tarnish my image.”

The CBI conducted extensive coordinated searches at eight locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar on the premises connected with the accused people. Incriminating evidence such as laptops, mobile phones and documents were seized. These are being scrutinised for evidence of bribery and impropriety.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.

The CBI has booked six people -- two public servants, middlemen and associates. They are Rajbir Ghuman, OSD to CM; Nitin Gohal; Jitin Gohal alias Raja; Romi Raja Mahajan; Bir Devinder; RS Nagra; and unknown public servant(s) and private person(s).