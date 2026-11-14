CBI seeks Mohali arms licence, Red Cross records in Punjab CM’s OSD graft case

Probing the corruption case in which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Ghuman is among the accused, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the original file relating to the processing and issuance of an arms licence in Mohali. Besides, records governing the collection and expenditure of donations by the district branch of the Indian Red Cross Society have also been sought.

The investigation is registered as case RC 220 2026 E 0013 at the CBI’s Economic Offences-II branch in New Delhi. Official documents accessed exclusively by The Tribune show that the CBI has approached the Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) twice, seeking records relating to the arms licence and the functioning of the Indian Red Cross Society, Mohali.

The two sets of demands indicate that the agency is examining not only the alleged corruption involving public servants and private persons but also specific administrative and licensing records and the financial procedures governing the district Red Cross Society.

The first notice was issued under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and addressed to the District Magistrate, Mohali. The CBI sought production of the original file containing the processing and issuance of an arms licence in the name of Roshan Lal. It directed the district administration to produce the file at the CBI office in Chandigarh.

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The notice specifically referred to FIR No. RC 220 2026 E 0013, registered on October 5, against Rajbir Ghuman and others. It cited provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the BNS. The CBI also cautioned that failure to comply with the notice could attract penal proceedings under Section 210 of the BNSS.

In a second communication, marked urgent and confidential, the CBI approached the Mohali DC seeking three sets of certified documents relating to the Indian Red Cross Society, Mohali.

However, the Mohali district administration has so far furnished only the memorandum of association of the district Red Cross Society, while the other documents, including its bye-laws and the guidelines and proceedings governing donations and their expenditure, are yet to be provided.

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The CBI’s demands for the arms licence file and Red Cross Society records come against the backdrop of its wider investigation into allegations of corruption involving Ghuman and others.

On October 6, the CBI had announced the registration of an FIR on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and following receipt of a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The agency said it was investigating allegations that Ghuman and his associates influenced and manipulated the postings of IAS and IPS officers, departmental proceedings, policy formulation, licensing matters among other work.